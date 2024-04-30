Update v86, almost at full release:

This should be the last update before full release, after player feedback I will fix the remaining bugs that I hope will be minimal, and the full release will have no major differences with this one.
New:
1. Gamepad controls: now you can move the explorer using a gamepad.
2. Weapon features: various new weapon features to use in the weapons inventor.
3. Events: new story events.
4. Music: each screen has its own songs now.
Improved:
1. Symbols sprites: updated some symbol sprites.
Fixed:
1. Weapon invented on load: the weapon invented had errors when trying to equip it after loading a game.
2. Weapon invented upgrade: when choosing an upgrade for an invented weapon in a weapon box, the game had errors.
3. Missing items on event: when you didn't have the used item inside an event, the game showed errors.
4. Empty entity actions: some entities had no effects when choosing an action.
