 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Planetary Exploration Company update for 30 April 2024

Update v86, almost at full release:

Share · View all patches · Build 14226017 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This should be the last update before full release, after player feedback I will fix the remaining bugs that I hope will be minimal, and the full release will have no major differences with this one.

New:

1. Gamepad controls: now you can move the explorer using a gamepad.
2. Weapon features: various new weapon features to use in the weapons inventor.
3. Events: new story events.
4. Music: each screen has its own songs now.

Improved:

1. Symbols sprites: updated some symbol sprites.

Fixed:

1. Weapon invented on load: the weapon invented had errors when trying to equip it after loading a game.
2. Weapon invented upgrade: when choosing an upgrade for an invented weapon in a weapon box, the game had errors.
3. Missing items on event: when you didn't have the used item inside an event, the game showed errors.
4. Empty entity actions: some entities had no effects when choosing an action.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 1797501
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link