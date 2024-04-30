[v0.1.5.3] Adding key rebindings

Hello everyone :-) Bringing another long-requested feature: key rebindings.

It is now possible to rebind the JUMP, DODGE, SPRINT, HEAVY ATTACK and TOGGLE 1/2 HAND MODE keys in the settings menu. This is currently only implemented for keyboard. If there is a desire from the playerbase for gamepad rebinding support, I'll add it as well in the future. :)

I hope this brings users more comfort in how they wish to play the game.

Additionaly, here's more bug fixes for things I've found or thought were unbalanced:

Increased coins for the The Hive Initiative, Celes, Molok, and Orc Xaman and Warrior boss fights;

Improved trigger size for gold coins, making them easier to collect;

Fixed quest tracking for the King's Quest after speaking with Mom;

Enhanced Kyle's posture for a better boss fight experience;

Disabled Frostynax Dragon attack particles still being active even after his death;

Fixed a bug where the arena in Arun Village would continue running after leaving the bounds;

Corrected equipment tooltips to display the correct stats bonus labels;

And that's it for today. Thank you again for all the feedback and support.

Cheers!