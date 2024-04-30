[v0.1.5.3] Adding key rebindings

Hello everyone :-) Bringing another long-requested feature: key rebindings.
It is now possible to rebind the JUMP, DODGE, SPRINT, HEAVY ATTACK and TOGGLE 1/2 HAND MODE keys in the settings menu. This is currently only implemented for keyboard. If there is a desire from the playerbase for gamepad rebinding support, I'll add it as well in the future. :)
I hope this brings users more comfort in how they wish to play the game.
Additionaly, here's more bug fixes for things I've found or thought were unbalanced:
- Increased coins for the The Hive Initiative, Celes, Molok, and Orc Xaman and Warrior boss fights;
- Improved trigger size for gold coins, making them easier to collect;
- Fixed quest tracking for the King's Quest after speaking with Mom;
- Enhanced Kyle's posture for a better boss fight experience;
- Disabled Frostynax Dragon attack particles still being active even after his death;
- Fixed a bug where the arena in Arun Village would continue running after leaving the bounds;
- Corrected equipment tooltips to display the correct stats bonus labels;
And that's it for today. Thank you again for all the feedback and support.
Cheers!
