• Fixed a bug with the purchase of some items. If you made a purchase, but did not receive the received item, write a message with your ID and date of purchase in the Discord channel of the game https://discord.gg/ksG3cbdVZu or an email to support@akpublish.com.
• Added a new skin for Gunspell. Can be purchased for guild tokens.
Gunspell 2 update for 1 May 2024
Update 1.5.7578
