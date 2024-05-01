 Skip to content

Gunspell 2 update for 1 May 2024

Update 1.5.7578

Patchnotes via Steam Community

• Fixed a bug with the purchase of some items. If you made a purchase, but did not receive the received item, write a message with your ID and date of purchase in the Discord channel of the game https://discord.gg/ksG3cbdVZu or an email to support@akpublish.com.
• Added a new skin for Gunspell. Can be purchased for guild tokens.

