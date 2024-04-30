 Skip to content

Zlime: Return Of Demon Lord update for 30 April 2024

Early Access 0.8.3E Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Zlime Update Patch 0.8.3E

General Updates

  • Added a Skip Story button guide to skip through story scenes.
  • Added BGM sound during initial settings.
  • Added chest animation when chests spawn.

Balance Changes

  • Players can now dash while attacking or using skills.
  • Players can now dash during casting to cancel the cast (no cooldown and no MP cost).
  • Defense stat can now mitigate damage by up to 70% (down from 80%).

Relic Changes

  • Lucky Star: Crit chance increased from 3% to 4%.
  • Iron Plate: Attack penalty reduced from -5 to -3.
  • Mana Ring: Added option to increase Attack by 2.
  • Mana Bag: Added option to increase Skill Damage by 25%.
  • Wizard Hat: Removed Attack +5 bonus, replaced with Skill Damage +35%.
  • Elder Vine: Skill Damage bonus increased from 25% to 35%.
  • Wind Divine Ring: Movement Speed bonus reduced from 1.5 to 1 (wind aura radius also reduced).

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed Consume Mastery skill not working on boss-type monsters.
  • Fixed tutorial window appearing while warping to the next stage.
  • Fixed HP/MP Potions appearing at the base after warping back to base.
  • Fixed items being stuck inside Hidden Areas.
  • Fixed skill button icons overlapping during Event Battle Event and Questman Minigame.
  • Fixed some monsters below skill unlock requirements being able to use skills.
  • Fixed characters getting stuck in the air.
  • Fixed SFX sound not playing when scrolling UI during initial settings.
  • Fixed Summons getting stuck when falling into pits.
  • Fixed Pet Relics attacking obstacles.
  • Fixed some map layers displaying incorrectly.
  • Fixed game crashes when skipping story.
  • Fixed UI display errors.
  • Fixed Pet Relic functionality issues.
  • Fixed incorrect "No Damage" condition checks in Battle Event maps
  • Fixed World 3 boss calculation errors
  • Fixed other minor bugs.

