Hotfix - Playtest Build 0.5.4.34

Changelog 0.5.4.34
- Fixed an issue where monsters would aggro too early/before detecting the player
- Improved Turboknight's AI
- Buffed basic cannon damage from 160 to 200
- Buffed basic cannon projectile speed from 40m/s to 60m/s
