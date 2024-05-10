 Skip to content

Project Warlock II Playtest update for 10 May 2024

Hotfix - Playtest Build 0.5.4.34

Changelog 0.5.4.34
  • Fixed an issue where monsters would aggro too early/before detecting the player
  • Improved Turboknight's AI
  • Buffed basic cannon damage from 160 to 200
  • Buffed basic cannon projectile speed from 40m/s to 60m/s

