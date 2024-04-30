- Global/Local References added to Variable/Switch Command. You can now effectively use "pointers" for commands.
- Fixed an issue with Escape Skills/Items not correctly removing individuals during a battle.
- Fixed an issue with Items that use Skills not correctly pulling values.
- Fixed an issue with Messages collating/registering at different edge cases.
RPG Architect update for 30 April 2024
Feature Updates and Bug Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
