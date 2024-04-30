 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

RPG Architect update for 30 April 2024

Feature Updates and Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 14225835 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Global/Local References added to Variable/Switch Command. You can now effectively use "pointers" for commands.
  • Fixed an issue with Escape Skills/Items not correctly removing individuals during a battle.
  • Fixed an issue with Items that use Skills not correctly pulling values.
  • Fixed an issue with Messages collating/registering at different edge cases.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2158671
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2158672
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2158673
  • Loading history…
Depot 2158674
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link