Under The Yoke update for 30 April 2024

Animals and Weddings

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Welcome all new villeins and returning freemen!

A little patch here with a pretty big impact, let's get to it:

  • Improvements across the animal sheets, animal sheets should now update more often and more accurately.
  • Animals should no longer stay in the pen after they've been sold.
  • Character Sheets will now hide when selecting a special social interaction such as marriage or improving skills. This is a stop gap solution until Character Sheets follow the z index.

I think there are some other improvements in here since it's been a while since I've uploaded a build (dealing with personal issues) so let me know if you run into anything. I'm also aiming to massively expand the descriptions in the game, adding descriptions for jobs, items and menus but that's going to take some time so if it's a while before the next patch, you know what to expect.

