 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cubic Enigma update for 30 April 2024

Version 1.2 released.

Share · View all patches · Build 14225766 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What's changed:

  • Minor optimizations for the most demanding moments in the game
  • Solved puzzles now retain the position of the cubes
  • In solved puzzles, use the "F" key to reset the cubes to the solved state

Changed files in this update

Depot 2799041
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link