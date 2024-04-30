Big Butt Bobby enters Early Access!

We are thrilled to announce the official release of Big Butt Bobby in Early Access!

This is a very exciting moment for us - Early Access is not only an opportunity to introduce our game to you, but also a chance to listen to your feedback and ideas. Your feedback is incredibly valuable to us, so we encourage you to share your observations, suggestions, and comments about the game. With your help, we will be able to improve and refine Big Butt Bobby to create an even better gameplay experience for you!

Alongside the introduction of Early Access, we are also releasing a new game update. It includes a range of changes, including exciting boss battles, new powers for the main character, graphical enhancements, new animations and sounds, and many other improvements aimed at making the gameplay even more satisfying and exciting.

We are eagerly awaiting your feedback and experiences with Early Access, as well as embarking on a journey through the world of Big Butt Bobby together!