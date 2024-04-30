v1.0.0 - Leaving Early Access

Share · View all patches · Build 14225544 · Last edited 1 May 2024 – 00:33:12 UTC by Wendy

Alright it's been a long development but the day is finally here. v1.0.0 is ready!

Back in October of 2023, I started working on a little prototype for a small coin pusher.

Now, more than six months later, we are finally done! I hope you guys enjoy it as much as I do! Thank you so much for being here with me though all the ups and downs!

I am also launching the first DLC today! Check it out if you are so inclined! Patch notes below:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2718380

General Patch Notes:

Changed the cursor to one that lines up with the actual click point of the mouse and has increased visibility

Re-implemented Shadows with a toggle in the config menu if you don't want them

Added a drag sensitivity setting to the config menu

Hitting Esc now toggles the menu when inside a level

Added 7 new Marble Skins

Added 7 new Coin Skins

Added The Warehouse DLC

Added a few secrets

Trophies & Capsule Machine

Split "Trophy Hunter" into separate achievements per collection

Tables

Graveyard

Improved the color of the grass to be more in line with the theme

Winter Wonderland

Lowered Brightness by 25%

Spring Breeze