v1.0.0 - Leaving Early Access

Alright it's been a long development but the day is finally here. v1.0.0 is ready!
Back in October of 2023, I started working on a little prototype for a small coin pusher.
Now, more than six months later, we are finally done! I hope you guys enjoy it as much as I do! Thank you so much for being here with me though all the ups and downs!
I am also launching the first DLC today! Check it out if you are so inclined! Patch notes below:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2718380
General Patch Notes:
- Changed the cursor to one that lines up with the actual click point of the mouse and has increased visibility
- Re-implemented Shadows with a toggle in the config menu if you don't want them
- Added a drag sensitivity setting to the config menu
- Hitting Esc now toggles the menu when inside a level
- Added 7 new Marble Skins
- Added 7 new Coin Skins
- Added The Warehouse DLC
- Added a few secrets
Trophies & Capsule Machine
- Split "Trophy Hunter" into separate achievements per collection
Tables
Graveyard
- Improved the color of the grass to be more in line with the theme
Winter Wonderland
- Lowered Brightness by 25%
Spring Breeze
- Adjusted the colors of the plants and grass to be less bland
Changed files in this update