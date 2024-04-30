 Skip to content

Pocket Pusher update for 30 April 2024

v1.0.0 - Leaving Early Access

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Alright it's been a long development but the day is finally here. v1.0.0 is ready!

Back in October of 2023, I started working on a little prototype for a small coin pusher.

Now, more than six months later, we are finally done! I hope you guys enjoy it as much as I do! Thank you so much for being here with me though all the ups and downs!

I am also launching the first DLC today! Check it out if you are so inclined! Patch notes below:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2718380

General Patch Notes:
  • Changed the cursor to one that lines up with the actual click point of the mouse and has increased visibility
  • Re-implemented Shadows with a toggle in the config menu if you don't want them
  • Added a drag sensitivity setting to the config menu
  • Hitting Esc now toggles the menu when inside a level
  • Added 7 new Marble Skins
  • Added 7 new Coin Skins
  • Added The Warehouse DLC
  • Added a few secrets
Trophies & Capsule Machine
  • Split "Trophy Hunter" into separate achievements per collection

Tables

Graveyard
  • Improved the color of the grass to be more in line with the theme
Winter Wonderland
  • Lowered Brightness by 25%
Spring Breeze
  • Adjusted the colors of the plants and grass to be less bland

