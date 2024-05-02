Goons: Legends & Mayhem v1.0.2 OUT NOW

Share · View all patches · Build 14225504 · Last edited 2 May 2024 – 15:09:14 UTC by Wendy

G:L&M v1.0.2.7 PC PATCH NOTES

Hey everyone, we're happy to go forward with some bug fixing and new features additions like the bots/goaltenders difficulties. Hard mode soon? 👀

Stay updated to learn more about our roadmap for new features, for the Mayhem is only beginning!

Fixes:

Local/Remote Play P2 controls P1 in online matches once a goal is scored

Shorter Power slapshot/pass range in matches

Mayhem stuck when spawned right in front of the Spindle Lady goaltender

Fishmonger and Spindle goaltenders holding pucks when using abilities

Playable bots feature is broken once in Overtime mode

Faceoff always performed by the lowest number Player in a team (P1, P4, etc.)

L-stick/L3 button performs Emote instead of X-Square button only

Increased contrast on unselected menu options in Pause menu

Features: