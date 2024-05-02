 Skip to content

Goons: Legends & Mayhem update for 2 May 2024

Goons: Legends & Mayhem v1.0.2 OUT NOW

Goons: Legends & Mayhem v1.0.2 OUT NOW

Patchnotes via Steam Community

G:L&M v1.0.2.7 PC PATCH NOTES

Hey everyone, we're happy to go forward with some bug fixing and new features additions like the bots/goaltenders difficulties. Hard mode soon? 👀

Stay updated to learn more about our roadmap for new features, for the Mayhem is only beginning!

Fixes:

  • Local/Remote Play P2 controls P1 in online matches once a goal is scored
  • Shorter Power slapshot/pass range in matches
  • Mayhem stuck when spawned right in front of the Spindle Lady goaltender
  • Fishmonger and Spindle goaltenders holding pucks when using abilities
  • Playable bots feature is broken once in Overtime mode
  • Faceoff always performed by the lowest number Player in a team (P1, P4, etc.)
  • L-stick/L3 button performs Emote instead of X-Square button only
  • Increased contrast on unselected menu options in Pause menu

Features:

  • New “Bots difficulty” option in match creation
  • New “Wave” features showing how many enemies are left in fort minigames, as well as their placement in the area
  • Match faceoff reduce to a single Rock Paper Scissors minigame

