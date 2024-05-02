Goons: Legends & Mayhem v1.0.2 OUT NOW

G:L&M v1.0.2.7 PC PATCH NOTES
Hey everyone, we're happy to go forward with some bug fixing and new features additions like the bots/goaltenders difficulties. Hard mode soon? 👀
Stay updated to learn more about our roadmap for new features, for the Mayhem is only beginning!
Fixes:
- Local/Remote Play P2 controls P1 in online matches once a goal is scored
- Shorter Power slapshot/pass range in matches
- Mayhem stuck when spawned right in front of the Spindle Lady goaltender
- Fishmonger and Spindle goaltenders holding pucks when using abilities
- Playable bots feature is broken once in Overtime mode
- Faceoff always performed by the lowest number Player in a team (P1, P4, etc.)
- L-stick/L3 button performs Emote instead of X-Square button only
- Increased contrast on unselected menu options in Pause menu
Features:
- New “Bots difficulty” option in match creation
- New “Wave” features showing how many enemies are left in fort minigames, as well as their placement in the area
- Match faceoff reduce to a single Rock Paper Scissors minigame
Changed files in this update