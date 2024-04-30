Early Access 0.8.3E Update

Zlime Update Patch 0.8.3E
General Updates
- Added a Skip Story button guide to skip through story scenes.
- Added BGM sound during initial settings.
- Added chest animation when chests spawn.
Balance Changes
- Players can now dash while attacking or using skills.
- Players can now dash during casting to cancel the cast (no cooldown and no MP cost).
- Defense stat can now mitigate damage by up to 70% (down from 80%).
Relic Changes
- Lucky Star: Crit chance increased from 3% to 4%.
- Iron Plate: Attack penalty reduced from -5 to -3.
- Mana Ring: Added option to increase Attack by 2.
- Mana Bag: Added option to increase Skill Damage by 25%.
- Wizard Hat: Removed Attack +5 bonus, replaced with Skill Damage +35%.
- Elder Vine: Skill Damage bonus increased from 25% to 35%.
- Wind Divine Ring: Movement Speed bonus reduced from 1.5 to 1 (wind aura radius also reduced).
Bug Fixes
- Fixed Consume Mastery skill not working on boss-type monsters.
- Fixed tutorial window appearing while warping to the next stage.
- Fixed HP/MP Potions appearing at the base after warping back to base.
- Fixed items being stuck inside Hidden Areas.
- Fixed skill button icons overlapping during Event Battle Event and Questman Minigame.
- Fixed some monsters below skill unlock requirements being able to use skills.
- Fixed characters getting stuck in the air.
- Fixed SFX sound not playing when scrolling UI during initial settings.
- Fixed Summons getting stuck when falling into pits.
- Fixed Pet Relics attacking obstacles.
- Fixed some map layers displaying incorrectly.
- Fixed game crashes when skipping story.
- Fixed UI display errors.
- Fixed Pet Relic functionality issues.
- Fixed incorrect "No Damage" condition checks in Battle Event maps
- Fixed World 3 boss calculation errors
- Fixed other minor bugs.
