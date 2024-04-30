• Added mission POI markers to map
• Fixed issue of bartending glasses persisting through scenes
• Fixed localization error after getting rejected by an NPC
• Fixed issue with mouse smoothing resetting after cinematics
• Fixed some vehicle instantiation location issues
• Fixed all remaining issues of rain appearing indoors
• Fixed an incorrect filepath for music and videos in some information text
• Fixed issue with NPCs sometimes targeting incorrect furniture
• Revised some vehicle fuel efficiency and tank sizes
• Improved startup loading time
• Potentially resolved some startup crashes
• Clarified some vague mission dialogue instructions
• Updated some localized text
Denizen update for 30 April 2024
Hotfix 0.19.12
