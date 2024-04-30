Hotfix 0.19.12

• Added mission POI markers to map

• Fixed issue of bartending glasses persisting through scenes

• Fixed localization error after getting rejected by an NPC

• Fixed issue with mouse smoothing resetting after cinematics

• Fixed some vehicle instantiation location issues

• Fixed all remaining issues of rain appearing indoors

• Fixed an incorrect filepath for music and videos in some information text

• Fixed issue with NPCs sometimes targeting incorrect furniture

• Revised some vehicle fuel efficiency and tank sizes

• Improved startup loading time

• Potentially resolved some startup crashes

• Clarified some vague mission dialogue instructions

• Updated some localized text