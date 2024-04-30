 Skip to content

死寂（DeathlyStillness） update for 30 April 2024

2024.5.1 game update

Build 14225384 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Added the feature that when playing cutscenes, the player will be in an invincible state and will not be attacked by zombies.
  2. Fixed the problem of breast deformation of some female characters.
  3. The AI ​​dubbing of the female researcher has been remade, and it will be more natural now.
  4. The time on the settlement interface after successful customs clearance will automatically convert seconds into minutes or hours.
  5. Try to solve the problem that the mouse cannot click the button due to full screen.

Thank you everyone for playing~

