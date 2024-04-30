2024.5.1 game update

- Added the feature that when playing cutscenes, the player will be in an invincible state and will not be attacked by zombies.
- Fixed the problem of breast deformation of some female characters.
- The AI dubbing of the female researcher has been remade, and it will be more natural now.
- The time on the settlement interface after successful customs clearance will automatically convert seconds into minutes or hours.
- Try to solve the problem that the mouse cannot click the button due to full screen.
Thank you everyone for playing~
Changed files in this update