Update 0.8.44
- Island: removed the initial hoverbike, it was a temporary solution until the appearance of a hover that you can build yourself.
- Island: a new element "Hunter" - a combat hoverbike, and his docking station for recharging ammunition/repair. After being destroyed, it recovers in 10 seconds at his dock station.
- Bridge level: slightly expanded the location on the street on the left at the main crossroads, added loot. It should feel less cramped/corridor-like.
- Quantum towers have been simplified once again to avoid keeping the player waiting. The triggers are now static, just the cubes are slightly cover triggers sometimes. Therefore, activation in a good case is done by a simple sequence of plasma.
- Improved gamepad control when interacting with energy triggers.
- AIM assist for gamepads has been better customized.
- Minor UI improvements.
- Minor edits to some levels.
