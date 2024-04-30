 Skip to content

AI Olympius update for 30 April 2024

Update 0.8.44

Build 14225352

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Island: removed the initial hoverbike, it was a temporary solution until the appearance of a hover that you can build yourself.
  • Island: a new element "Hunter" - a combat hoverbike, and his docking station for recharging ammunition/repair. After being destroyed, it recovers in 10 seconds at his dock station.
  • Bridge level: slightly expanded the location on the street on the left at the main crossroads, added loot. It should feel less cramped/corridor-like.
  • Quantum towers have been simplified once again to avoid keeping the player waiting. The triggers are now static, just the cubes are slightly cover triggers sometimes. Therefore, activation in a good case is done by a simple sequence of plasma.
  • Improved gamepad control when interacting with energy triggers.
  • AIM assist for gamepads has been better customized.
  • Minor UI improvements.
  • Minor edits to some levels.

