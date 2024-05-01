Makari-Hari - Home Run Performer is out now!

To the Crown Mages,

The latest update for Astatos is here! This update includes this month’s Hero Skin, along with a preview of some upcoming content!

As usual, this past month we’ve been working on new content for Chapter II, including finalising scripts, implementing cutscenes, and completing new illustrations for the story.



Along with this we’ve been prototyping designs for upcoming PvE content. Cascade Trial is a rogue-lite game mode where you explore randomly generated dungeons full of cards, effects, and opponents. The goal of this game mode will be to provide more engaging solo content for players looking to complete their daily rewards, as well as introduce new weekly rewards into the game. While this game mode is in the very early stages of development, we hope players look forward to it!

For the detailed list of changes implemented with Astatos v0.7.9, please read on below.

From the team at Studio Klondike

New Content