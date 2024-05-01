Remnant II Patch Notes: 05/01/24

[ Performance and Crashes ]
- Fixed an issue where DLSS was no longer showing up for Microsoft Store and PC GamePass versions of the game.
- Fixed an issue where sometimes unlocking a new trait could cause a potential crash.
- Fixed an issue where the game would potentially crash if it could not reach match making servers.
[ Quality of Life ]
= General =
- Added a feature where backup saves on Steam and Epic will automatically be loaded upon finding a corrupted save.
DEV NOTE: This is only on Steam and Epic platforms because they’re the only platforms that allow us to create back up saves.
[ Bug Fixes ]
[ General ]
- Fixed an issue where some players were not receiving “Thank You For Being A Friend” Achievement.
DEV NOTE: If you have the reward that was granted when the Achievement should have been issued, all you should need to do is touch the World Stone in Ward 13 and it should unlock the Achievement.
- Fixed an issue where players were not able to receive the Crimson Guard Shroud if they had the True Crimson Crown.
- Fixed an issue where it was possible to not complete all of the Memento turn-ins to Dwell in multiplayer.
DEV NOTE: Players should now be able to continue their turn-in quest with Dwell. If after completing the quest and you have not received your reward, follow up with Dwell again and ask him about the pieces, he will reward you if you have collected 3 and missed the reward previously.
- Fixed an issue where players could potentially pick up an item labeled Temp_Mcguffin in Goddess’s Rest.
[ Progression & Rewards ]
- Fixed an issue where after triggering specific cubes and then dying it would lock out the quest to retrieve Cubegun.
[ Archetypes ]
= Gunslinger =
- Fixed an issue where Gunslinger’s prime perk was not firing off correctly.
[ Gear / Items ]
- Fixed an issue where Weapon Lord values were not in line with the intended values called out in the previous patch notes.
- Fixed an issue where Corrupted Savior’s Mod decay timer was not ending for clients.
- Fixed an issue where Corrupted Merciless Mod was autoloading at the same time as the final shot.
- Fixed an issue where Trinity Crossbow and Huntmaster were skipping the “re-cock/bolt” portion of their reload animation while Bulletstorm was active.
- Fixed an issue where Trinity Crossbow was gaining infinite ammo while Bulletstorm was active.
- Fixed an issue where Power Stone projectiles were not targeting certain Fae enemies and instead would hover above them.
- Fixed an issue where Deathwish was not draining the correct amount of life per second.
- Fixed an issue where Bulletweaver was not working Anguish’s Mod.
- Fixed an issue where duration modifiers were not working with Anguish.
- Fixed an issue where Anguish’s Mod explosions’ damage was not being properly calculated.
- Fixed an issue where Crystal Staff would target critters in world.
- Fixed an issue where Hunter’s Focus was granting 100% Critical Chance at all times.
- Fixed an issue where Blasting Cap damage bonus was incorrect.
- Fixed an issue where Bottom Heavy was showing formatting text.
- Fixed an issue where Defensive Action Loop inspection info was set up incorrectly.
- Fixed an issue where Sweet Leaf was not behaving correctly with Bulwark.
- Fixed an issue where Samoflange was not reducing damage as described in description.
- Fixed an issue where Thorn was able to lock onto invisible items.
- Fixed an issue where Bloodless Crown was missing a visual asset in game.
- Fixed an issue where Polygun reload animation continued play even while jumping.
- Fixed an issue where several guns with overheat animation would continue to play will performing a landing roll.
- Fixed an issue where some skills’ cooldowns would be ignored if the player was falling while the skill was being activated.
- Fixed an issue where Monolith’s Mod would allow players to perfect dodge while inside the Sandstorm Mod allowing some items to proc unintentionally.
[ Enemies ]
- Fixed an issue where the texture on Shifting soldier incorrectly changed when marked by the Blooming Flower.
- Fixed an issue where Stampede affix was dealing too much damage.
- Fixed an issue where Lydusa was not being affected by Brightstone Consumable debuff.
- Fixed an issue where Stone Warden was dealing more damage than intended.
- Fixed an issue where flying enemies in The Forgotten Kingdom could get stuck and not able to move in some locations.
- Fixed an issue where the Bloodless Heir could teleport off the edge of the arena.
- Fixed an issue where Kiln enemies could still fire projectiles when banished by Repulsor Mod.
[ UI ]
- Fixed an issue where the inspect information for Profane Soul Stone was missing a “%” from its description.
- Fixed an issue where description for Profane Soul Stone was incorrect.
- Fixed an issue where it was not possible to scroll through archetypes if all of them were unlocked.
- Fixed an issue where quest objective after defeating Forgotten Kingdom was disappearing instead of updating.
- Fixed an issue where Heatwave was showing incorrect values.
[ Misc Fixes ]
- Fixed an issue where you could tell Walt you’re looking for your friend in Adventure mode and One-Shot versions of DLC2.
- Fixed an issue where players could use Wormhole to get out of the world on Root Earth.
- Fixed an issue where if a client player was downed while reloading, they would continue to the play the reload animation.
- Fixed an issue where characters were sometimes removed from cinematics, causing issues where players would be locked out cinematics.
- Fixed an issue where the Very Good Boy could get stuck inside the Cinderclad Forge miniboss.
- Fixed an issue where shooting over some ledges caused the Visual Effects to disappear on Monolith and Plasma Cutter.
- Fixed an issue where players could reenter Goddess’s Rest to require rewards after completing questline.
- Fixed an issue where players would sometimes not play world stone animations with Atonement Fold equipped.
