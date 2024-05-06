A little gift to my supporters

Share · View all patches · Build 14225166 · Last edited 6 May 2024 – 19:46:19 UTC by Wendy

Hello friends, for the past few weeks I've worked on a spin-off for Burning Skies, and added as a little gift to everyone who supported my previously released games ːocto_happyː

To play it, you just need to select the second option on the launch options;



If you haven't seen it yet, I would love to know your opinion of it.ːskull_winkː

Here's a gameplay trailer of the new game:



In case you missed, I'm working on Burning Skies, a much bigger project, that I plan to release by the end of the year, and if you like it, please add to your Steam wishlist. This is very important for smaller games to get noticed on Steam.ːskull_happyː

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1915690/Burning_Skies/

Thank you for all the support.

Paulo