Patch v0.0.1.20240430

v0.0.1.20240430

The big draw of this build is some preliminary areas of the Mushroom Marsh are available again, this time with enemies and hazards. I’ve also tried to address the crashes that were popping up in the previous build (except the Little Buddy pathfinding crash).

There is also a bunch of stuff in this build that you won’t actually have access to, so the build might seem a bit big for what’s here, but I’ll include those in future patch notes once they are actually available to reach in the build.

What’s New

Mushroom Marsh Enemies and Hazards : You can’t explore all of the Mushroom Marsh yet, and what’s there is very preliminary (it’s not all connected and has abrupt dead ends in places that are incomplete), but you can check out some of the new enemies and hazards.

: You can’t explore all of the Mushroom Marsh yet, and what’s there is very preliminary (it’s not all connected and has abrupt dead ends in places that are incomplete), but you can check out some of the new enemies and hazards. Interface Settings : You now have full control over which HUD/UI elements are overlaid on the screen, including the minimap. There is an “Interface” entry in the settings where you can toggle all of these off and on.

: You now have full control over which HUD/UI elements are overlaid on the screen, including the minimap. There is an “Interface” entry in the settings where you can toggle all of these off and on. Damage Received UI: When you take damage, we will display how much you’ve received at the point of impact. You will also find an option to disable this in the aforementioned Interface Settings. This won’t seem particularly important right now when all the enemies you’re encountering deal only 1 or 2 damage, but it will become more important to appreciate how much damage you’re taking as you get introduced to damage reduction and more dangerous enemies.

Fixes & Tweaks

Honey Tweaks : Honey is a little more interesting now as you can control how much momentum you have when jumping out of it depending on how long you hold the jump button for. So it essentially behaves much more like your normal jump does when you’re on the ground.

: Honey is a little more interesting now as you can control how much momentum you have when jumping out of it depending on how long you hold the jump button for. So it essentially behaves much more like your normal jump does when you’re on the ground. Physics Fixes : Collision between dynamic objects that are headed towards each other should be fixed now. This shouldn’t be noticeable in most scenarios, except the one that I called out in the previous patch notes about the Gelatonne sometimes hitting you from underneath. Now you will always bounce off the top of the Gelatonne.

: Collision between dynamic objects that are headed towards each other should be fixed now. This shouldn’t be noticeable in most scenarios, except the one that I called out in the previous patch notes about the Gelatonne sometimes hitting you from underneath. Now you will always bounce off the top of the Gelatonne. Fluid Shader Fix : This was something I called out in the previous patch notes as not working, but it has all been ironed out. You can check it out by running/jumping near some of the bushes in the Dreamswept Plains or sloshing through the gunk in Mushroom Marsh.

: This was something I called out in the previous patch notes as not working, but it has all been ironed out. You can check it out by running/jumping near some of the bushes in the Dreamswept Plains or sloshing through the gunk in Mushroom Marsh. MapRenderer Crash Fix? There is a crash that can happen in the map renderer that I only became aware of by using it in the minimap. This crash is fairly common, but hopefully I’ve addressed it in this build.

Known Issues

If you happen to find the one Little Buddy that is currently accessible, you’ll notice there are several pathfinding related bugs with Little Buddies. This is a holdover from the previous patch notes. I’m in the middle of overhauling this logic, so the next build should have properly functioning Little Buddies without crashes.

Just wanna say thank you to everyone chiming in with crash reports and feedback in the Discord. And thank you to all of the Sleepwalkers and Guardians reading/playing/following along with our development!

-Dave