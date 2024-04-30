Release Notes for 4/30/2024

[ MISC ]
- Grenade kills no longer display the "in-air" killfeed icon.
- Fixed several cases where clicking on the buy menu or scoreboard would cause the game to stop taking keyboard input.
- Fixed too many usercommands being processed when skipping forward in demos. This reduces the skip time by as much as 80%.
- Added console output that may be helpful for advanced users to diagnose performance problems. When a very long frame occurs, a brief profile of the frame is printed. At the end of a match, a summary is printed.
Changed files in this update