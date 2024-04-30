 Skip to content

Counter-Strike 2 update for 30 April 2024

Release Notes for 4/30/2024

Share · View all patches · Build 14225153 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[ MISC ]

  • Grenade kills no longer display the "in-air" killfeed icon.
  • Fixed several cases where clicking on the buy menu or scoreboard would cause the game to stop taking keyboard input.
  • Fixed too many usercommands being processed when skipping forward in demos. This reduces the skip time by as much as 80%.
  • Added console output that may be helpful for advanced users to diagnose performance problems. When a very long frame occurs, a brief profile of the frame is printed. At the end of a match, a summary is printed.

