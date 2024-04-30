Patch 2 for build 1.3.1

- Updated raze and mark tasks to have uniform effects during a single usage.
- Fix for good-display at warehouses.
- Allowed temples & shrines to have constant service/supervision effects regardless of offerings.
- Fix for description errors in tutorial 2.
- Fixes for assorted crashes.
