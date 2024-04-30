 Skip to content

Tlatoani: Prologue update for 30 April 2024

Patch 2 for build 1.3.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated raze and mark tasks to have uniform effects during a single usage.
  • Fix for good-display at warehouses.
  • Allowed temples & shrines to have constant service/supervision effects regardless of offerings.
  • Fix for description errors in tutorial 2.
  • Fixes for assorted crashes.

