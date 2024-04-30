New MMR System and more...

New MMR System

Based on the feedback received and how demotivating it was to play against opponents from other leagues due to the difference in MMR gained or lost, we have changed the system of increment and decrement as follows:

Winning Match -

+20 MMR points for defeating an opponent in your same league

+15 MMR points for defeating someone from a lower league

+25 MMR points for defeating an opponent in a higher league

Losing Match -

-10 MMR points for losing against someone in your same league

-15 MMR points for losing against a rival from a lower league

-5 MMR points for losing against an opponent from a higher league

Disconnections

We made improvements to prevent some disconnections that could occur, and there is no penalty for MMR loss when the disconnection is involuntary.

Bug Fixes

We also made corrections and minor improvements.

How to give feedback

You are more than welcome to communicate with us through the channel of your preference. You can write to us in the discussion area on Steam or send us an email at support@batovi.com. Or even better! You can join the conversation with our community on Discord: https://discord.gg/dJAenYrz9G