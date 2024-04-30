Patch notes 0.51 | Polish, data & fixes

Dear Pioneers,

Before we delve into more details about the upcoming roadmap and the major updates the game will receive before it exits early access, we continue our commitment to enhancing the overall gaming experience. In this update and subsequent ones, you will primarily find bug fixes, visual enhancements, usability improvements, and quality of life features. Stay tuned for more!

Here are the patch notes for 0.51

GAMEPLAY

Added functionality for pioneers carrying an unconscious teammate on their back. It is now possible to reload their oxygen or remove their suit in the EVA cabin.

Enhanced rover handling, which can now safely navigate more pathways.

GAME DATA RECORDING

We have implemented a game session recorder to assist in game improvement and balancing. This tracker does not transmit any data without your consent; instead, it saves certain data locally in a small file. To aid in game development, especially when sharing your experiences with us on Discord, you can attach this file to help us analyze your gameplay. These recordings are available on your computer in this folder: %localappdata%..\LocalLow\Supercube\The pioneers

GRAPHICS

Added multiple missing animations.

Introduced a default animation for still missing animations.

Added faces textures and rigs for characters as part of a broader initiative to enhance character quality during our early access.

Improved the compute shader that calculates heat surfaces.

Enhanced the visual impact of meteorite strikes.

Added a light signal for setting explosives in sulfur pits.

Enhanced the visual outline around characters.

OPTIMIZATION

Removed several unused textures and compressed some textures to boost game performance.

Adjusted materials to enhance both visual rendering and game performance.

BUG FIXES

Fixed a major bug where characters died if their morale gauge hit zero instead of becoming depressed.

Fixed a pathfinding bug that sometimes prevented characters from entering the control room.

Fixed a bug that occurred when upgrading the treadmill while it was in use; characters now exit the machine properly.

Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented the crane from detecting the rover under the hangar.

Fixed a bug that occasionally hindered sulfur extraction even though the well was active.

Fixed a bug related to oxygen exchange between characters.

Fixed a display bug in the VFX of chimney explosions.

Fixed several bugs related to recent events added (text or appearance probabilities).

Fixed a bug in accounting for the "free diver" trait.

Fixed a bug related to the drill positioning during a "drilling" action.

Corrected several incorrect tooltips.

Removed some "floating" assets above the terrain.

Fixed a graphical bug that occasionally caused characters' eyes and skin to appear purple.

Fixed a bug with the placement of the XP multiplier button on 32:9 resolutions.

Addressed various bugs related to translation and save reliability.

