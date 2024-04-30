April Update 4G Part 2

Share · View all patches · Build 14224832 · Last edited 30 April 2024 – 19:09:23 UTC by Wendy

Hello,

Thank you for your patience and your support.

Today, I have released an update this morning, and this is a slight patch to that. This update covered the following aspects:

I conducted an inventory of all the equipment, allowing me to note which were used and which were not.

I started using those that were not placed in the world.

Additionally, I began changing the inventory items so that players receive not just gold, but also decent items as rewards for completing quests.

I started working on editing the different dialogue options for secondary quests to ensure that players have various choices.

Farmer quests, noble lady quests, and the pacifist or aggressive paths for the Goblin conglomerate should work as intended and not be reset by the save/load functionality.

I edited the shops to reflect the new inventory that the keep should have and the dungeon goblin merchant.

I have fixed an issue with the Meadow and Cave levels in the interlink areas between chapters 1 and 2, where gates would be reset.

I managed to make it consistent when loading or continuing the game. This final fix allows me to tell my story by being able to lock areas if a quest is not complete.

This is essential for how I wanted the story to be told but had struggled to incorporate it into the save system. Now that it's fixed, I will continue to work on improving it.

I will continue to tackle in the next few days:

Adding more rewards to different quests.

I will start adding medium health potions from level 3 dungeon onwards, replacing small health potions. Incorporating some form of additional healing options such as fountains might be a good idea too.If changing to medium potions earlier is not a fix. This suggestion came from feedback I received recently from a player.

I will start finishing up the quests in the Cave level (from the interlinking area between chapter 1 and 2) and then start focusing on Chapter 2. Really exciting time indeed.

Many challenges lie ahead for me as a solo dev, but I am really enjoying the journey. I shall continue to work hard to make the game as good as I can. Thank you for your patience and support.

Silviu

Game developer of Rise of the Village Hero

Founder of Ludus Pax Studios