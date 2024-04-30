 Skip to content

Rise of the Village Hero update for 30 April 2024

April Update 4G Part 2

April Update 4G Part 2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello,

Thank you for your patience and your support.

Today, I have released an update this morning, and this is a slight patch to that. This update covered the following aspects:

  • I conducted an inventory of all the equipment, allowing me to note which were used and which were not.
  • I started using those that were not placed in the world.
  • Additionally, I began changing the inventory items so that players receive not just gold, but also decent items as rewards for completing quests.
  • I started working on editing the different dialogue options for secondary quests to ensure that players have various choices.
  • Farmer quests, noble lady quests, and the pacifist or aggressive paths for the Goblin conglomerate should work as intended and not be reset by the save/load functionality.
  • I edited the shops to reflect the new inventory that the keep should have and the dungeon goblin merchant.
  • I have fixed an issue with the Meadow and Cave levels in the interlink areas between chapters 1 and 2, where gates would be reset.
  • I managed to make it consistent when loading or continuing the game. This final fix allows me to tell my story by being able to lock areas if a quest is not complete.
  • This is essential for how I wanted the story to be told but had struggled to incorporate it into the save system. Now that it's fixed, I will continue to work on improving it.

I will continue to tackle in the next few days:

  • Adding more rewards to different quests.
  • I will start adding medium health potions from level 3 dungeon onwards, replacing small health potions. Incorporating some form of additional healing options such as fountains might be a good idea too.If changing to medium potions earlier is not a fix. This suggestion came from feedback I received recently from a player.
  • I will start finishing up the quests in the Cave level (from the interlinking area between chapter 1 and 2) and then start focusing on Chapter 2. Really exciting time indeed.

Many challenges lie ahead for me as a solo dev, but I am really enjoying the journey. I shall continue to work hard to make the game as good as I can. Thank you for your patience and support.

Silviu
Game developer of Rise of the Village Hero
Founder of Ludus Pax Studios

