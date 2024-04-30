-Fixed a bug with the burst fire gun that prevented weapon switching
-Fixed collision issues with final boss
-Fixed coin spawning bug with Constructus mini enemy
Pogo Rogue update for 30 April 2024
Bug Fixes 4-30
Patchnotes via Steam Community
