 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pogo Rogue update for 30 April 2024

Bug Fixes 4-30

Share · View all patches · Build 14224823 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed a bug with the burst fire gun that prevented weapon switching
-Fixed collision issues with final boss
-Fixed coin spawning bug with Constructus mini enemy

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux Depot 2870281
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link