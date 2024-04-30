 Skip to content

Radio Free Europa update for 30 April 2024

Update 1.2.5 - Engine Exhaust Lighting Fix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Jupiter was invisible in some levels but that has been fixed.

Made changes to some engine exhaust particles spawning too many lights, should allow for a much smoother framerate for most people.

