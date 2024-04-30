 Skip to content

ASTROSWARM update for 30 April 2024

ASTROSWARM - 1.0.1 Hotfix

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug with the Black Hole Cannon achievement that prevented players from unlocking it if they obtained more than one weapon
  • Added clarifications and fixed some errors in some weapon and building descriptions
  • Reduced Black Hole Cannon damage but removed the downside of increasing enemy difficulty
  • Increased default total building limit by 1

