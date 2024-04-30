- Fixed a bug with the Black Hole Cannon achievement that prevented players from unlocking it if they obtained more than one weapon
- Added clarifications and fixed some errors in some weapon and building descriptions
- Reduced Black Hole Cannon damage but removed the downside of increasing enemy difficulty
- Increased default total building limit by 1
ASTROSWARM update for 30 April 2024
ASTROSWARM - 1.0.1 Hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2664721
- Loading history…
macOS 64-bitEnglish Depot 2664722
- Loading history…
Linux 64-bitEnglish Depot 2664723
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update