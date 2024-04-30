Divine beast increases attack speed
Reduce Fireball's CD to 100 milliseconds
Increase the attack distance of Fireball and Sword Qi Crossflow
XiuzhenWorld / 修真世界 update for 30 April 2024
Divine beast attack speed and skill enhancement
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Windows Depot 2868431
Changed files in this update