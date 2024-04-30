 Skip to content

XiuzhenWorld / 修真世界 update for 30 April 2024

Divine beast attack speed and skill enhancement

Last edited by Wendy

Divine beast increases attack speed
Reduce Fireball's CD to 100 milliseconds
Increase the attack distance of Fireball and Sword Qi Crossflow

