Update 134 - Full release update

Hi all,

It's full release day and the update contains "partial Xbox controller support", which means that you have to use Steam's controller binding to configure your controller.

Here is a video that explains the basics.

Tested with Xbox S controller. Steam controller binding must be set up. After that, inside the game, Options => Controls must be used to bind the keys to the controller buttons. Movement is bound by default to analogue joystick 1.

You won't find the Exit Key in maps where it's not needed anymore.

Pause and Portrait key binds were added so you can view a player's attributes and pause the game with the keyboard/controller.

Once you've crafted Obsidian Tools, gem crafting success is 30% instead of 20%, so less crystal powder and more marbles and gems.

The Mountain Wyvern's picture in the Bestiary was fixed.

The pet Water Slime's picture in the Stable was fixed.

Mined crystals will only block movement for 1 second instead of 4 seconds after being mined. This results in faster mining.

The in-game messages "you found X gold" and "limit break, your weapons do.." are now only shown in the message window and not at the bottom of the screen.

Material drops are now light grey dots on the mini map.

Made some improvements to the menus.

Thank you for supporting us during Early Access, we will continue to update the game and bring you more content.

Till later,

André