Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition 1.4.59.0 Release Notes

Hey everyone,

Patch 1.4 for Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition is available now. This update contains various visual upgrades, bugfixes and improvements to the user interface, based on community feedback. Check out the details in the release notes below.

On behalf of the teams at Nixxes and Guerrilla, thanks to everyone for playing Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition on PC and for providing input helping us to improve the game!

Release Notes

Fixed an issue where the power cell in the No Man's Land Relic Ruin would lose its charge without touching the water.

Improved the texture quality of Aloy in Photo Mode when using Very High textures.

Improved the visual quality of snow to match the improvements made to dust visuals.

Focus Highlight Track is no longer hardcoded to the F key when using mouse and keyboard. You can reassign the function by remapping the Weapon Wheel key binding.

Fixed a bug that caused the subtitle size setting to reset to default when changing peripheral devices or updating the interface text size.

Fixed an issue with various item lists where items would be displayed off-screen after scrolling through another list.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from taking all chest items if they opened it using a controller and would then swap to mouse and keyboard controls.

Various UI bug fixes.