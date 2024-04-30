CLAIRE'S QUEST - PATCH 0.26.3

0.26.3

•New quest, “Under The Table” (part of the Baker Family questline), can now be completed! This is the finale for the Baker Family questline!

•A huge amount of new scenes added for the “Under The Table” quest, including potential mid-quest scenes with Bellevue and Charlotte (if the Bellevue/Corruption route is being pursued), as well as scenes for each of the eight different endings to the Baker Family questline, which are either semi-unique or entirely unique. However, as long as you unlock any non-vanilla ending, the others will all be available under the same entry in the Gallery (except ‘All In The Family’ ending, which is a standalone entry in the Gallery).

•A ‘sleeping’ CG still has been added across the board whenever Claire sleeps at an inn

•A new ‘Relationships’ category has been added to the Quest Journal, which tracks characters with whom Claire has maxed out relationships with and is able to visit for food and lodging

•High Sister Rose’s portrait has been tweaked to try and better match how she looks in her scenes

•Fixed the issue with the new throwing system causing the throwing rangefinder to appear permanently as long as a throwing item is equipped. After hitting ‘E’, there is now a 1-second load-up that causes the rangefinder to show up before Claire throws an item. As long as ‘E’ is not held down, the rangefinder doesn’t appear.

•Fixed a bug where Bellevue’s bath scene was not cut off after taking Leon’s route

•The Valos rainstorm event was mistakenly removed; the conditions for it to trigger should have been added back

•Fixed a bug where High Sister Rose’s path could not be taken in ‘Taming The Shrew’ because where she was standing was blocked off unless you took a certain path to entering the Sisters of Fertility. Fixed by changing her placement to one of the baths.

•Fixed a bug with Mia lingering around the Stone Oak and not being removed after the quest is done

•Fixed a bug where two rangers were mistakenly blocking the road before ‘These Old Bones’ starts

•Added a skip option to the roaming pigmen encounter in Fallwater Forest

•A skip option has been added to the Brothel in Rathpike