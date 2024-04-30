Many players have reported difficulty in controlling when shooting a gun or fighting with a knife. This update adds auto-aiming to the game. This update should make the gameplay more friendly. You will be able to turn auto aiming off or on in the gameplay settings.
Dualis update for 30 April 2024
Auto-aiming update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update