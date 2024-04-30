 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dualis update for 30 April 2024

Auto-aiming update

Share · View all patches · Build 14224447 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Many players have reported difficulty in controlling when shooting a gun or fighting with a knife. This update adds auto-aiming to the game. This update should make the gameplay more friendly. You will be able to turn auto aiming off or on in the gameplay settings.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2478421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link