Changes in mechanics & new content

Share · View all patches · Build 14224314 · Last edited 3 May 2024 – 17:09:05 UTC by Wendy

Hello, scrappers! We are adding another change to our game, be sure to check out the bidding mechanics in the pawnshop - all suggestions are welcome.

As you can see, we are constantly updating our early access game.

We still have a few updates ahead of us, so we know you're waiting for more cars to be restored and the ability to drive them - we're working on it. We are also working on further optimization of the game code so that each of you can enjoy the game.



Hotfix list

Fix Large truck - when we unlock the 24 slots the vehicle cannot move. Select another slot from the upgrade panel and the vehicle will return to normal operation

Added bidding mechanics to sales in the Pawn Shop

Changing the location of the quest "Quest 11 - Find an abandoned motel on Lucy's orders". Now the Gold Bar is in the trunk of the car and the Sculpture is in the motel room

Changing the item that we have to deliver for "Quest 12 - At the end of one of the branches". Now instead of Sheet Metal there is an Engine Element

Changing the minimum number of items required to complete "Quest 12 - At the end of one of the branches" when delivering items to the conveyor belt from 3 to 2

Creating a passage for the player's character at the second entrance gate to the Large Scrapyard

LOD repair for the trunk in the vehicle we transport during Quest 4 - Transporting Wrecks

Increased the duration of the Stock Price on the left side of the screen by 3x

Unlocking the Stock Rate widget in Sandbox mode

Changing the amount of money obtained in lockers. Now there is a 75% chance to get $5 to $55 and a 25% chance to get $75 to $110

Fixed looking at the trunk when searching for a Gold Bar for Quest. Now, when looking at the trunk, we only see the [E] tooltip, and only after opening the trunk and looking at the Gold Bar item, we see the [LMB] tooltip with Quest subtitles

Fixed [E] disappearing when looking at the trunk and moving the mouse left and right, at the height of the middle of the mask

Added missing translation for the "Valve Cover" quest item in the backpack

Adding a gold bar to the trunk at Grandma's Campers

Corrected the word "Maneggio" to "Gestire" when managing workers on the lot

Fixed the number "-10" remaining and the Combo Bar being skewed when renovating a lot on the Gamepad

Fixed counting for items thrown onto the conveyor belt during the Scrap Collector's Bounty

Fixed counting for items thrown onto the conveyor belt during the Scrap Collector's Bounty

Add a dissatisfaction system after overbidding during a pawn shop auction. Now the player has a -20% penalty to the amount if he increases the price too much and Grandma interrupts the bidding. The penalty ends after a positive bid



INFO - After Update

New version Key bindings not working or other problems?

Please follow the steps below. In most cases, downloading the settings again will fix the problem.

Close the Junkyard Simulator and copy your savegame folder (make backup) Close the Steam app Delete the directory:

C:\Username\AppData\Local\JunkYard Open Steam App

After starting the game, check if everything works. If it's okay, then put your save game folder in place

C:\Username\AppData\Local\JunkYard\Saved\SaveGames

If you don't know how to do it, write to me in the Steam app or on the discord on the Junkyard channel - you will find me / Adrian_RebeliaGames

Thank you for reporting the discovered errors. Many of them have already been fixed based on the error reports provided by you.

We appreciate your assistance, feedback, emails, and private messages. ❤️❤️

Also please support us in the review section ːsteamthumbsupː 🙂