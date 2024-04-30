 Skip to content

Hand2Hand project update for 30 April 2024

Hand2Hand Pre-Alpha 0.1.0.7a

Build 14223891 · Last edited by Wendy

Greetings bored mortals. One way or another I forgot to add the stun animation to the Ballpen... which resulted in a crash when Attack Delay was enabled...

UI/UX

☼ The player vs player selection screen can also be now validated with start on the player 1 Joystick
☼ Player 2 (left) default keys set from YGHJ-QWE to WASD-CVB
☼ Combo sounds a bit louder

Attack Delay

☼ The Fix mode triggers only when 5 damage or more is dealt
Small repeated attacks would no longer slow down too much battle with that option.

Unarmed

Heavy [Neutral

☼ Recovery increased from 10 to 20
Too much reward on miss since the player can quickly return to Heavy.

Bug Fixes

☼ [0.1.0.7] Player 1 (right) default special key was L instead of I Fixed
☼ [0.1.0.7] Ballpen had not stun animation Fixed

Known bugs/issues

☼ [Demo] Gravity kicks in only when a movement attack ends
☼ [0.1] Controllers are only detected at game start
☼ [0.1.0.3] Cannot move the window in windowed mode, or at least it is very difficult
☼ [0.1.0.4b] Picking 50FPS or bellow could break a bit the physics
☼ [0.1.0.4b] When the game lags the physic breaks a bit
☼ [0.1.0.4c] Cannot select exclusive stance from random/mirror class in bot selection
☼ [0.1.0.5] x86 version unavailable until further notice
☼ [0.1.0.7] When a lighter hand jumps between the space between the heavier player and a wall, the push physic is incorrect for few moments
☼ [0.1.0.7] When dodging the shadow stills shows the idle animation
☼ [0.1.0.7] The 5th attack combo with big icon might be cut for very small screens
☼ [0.1.0.7] Some older controllers may have different inputs and even affect both players at the same time

