 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Gray Zone Warfare update for 30 April 2024

Hotfix 1 is out!

Share · View all patches · Build 14223852 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

First hotfix of our Early Access is out, here what it entails:

[FIXED] An issue that players would sometimes spawn without heads, clothes, or secure containers
[FIXED] 2 separate issues where the anti-cheat would prevent players from joining a server
[FIXED] 3 separate server crashes

Plus, we've made some tweaks:
[CHANGES] Default antialiasing settings are now set to FSR for graphics cards lacking DLSS Frame generation support.
[CHANGES] Improved antialiasing quality for FSR, focusing on boosting Performance.

Thanks for your feedback and thanks for helping us shape the future of Gray Zone Warfare. More fixes coming soon.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2479811
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link