Hotfix 1 is out!

Build 14223852 · Last edited 1 May 2024 – 00:09:17 UTC

First hotfix of our Early Access is out, here what it entails:

[FIXED] An issue that players would sometimes spawn without heads, clothes, or secure containers

[FIXED] 2 separate issues where the anti-cheat would prevent players from joining a server

[FIXED] 3 separate server crashes

Plus, we've made some tweaks:

[CHANGES] Default antialiasing settings are now set to FSR for graphics cards lacking DLSS Frame generation support.

[CHANGES] Improved antialiasing quality for FSR, focusing on boosting Performance.

Thanks for your feedback and thanks for helping us shape the future of Gray Zone Warfare. More fixes coming soon.