Hotfix 1 is out!

First hotfix of our Early Access is out, here what it entails:
[FIXED] An issue that players would sometimes spawn without heads, clothes, or secure containers
[FIXED] 2 separate issues where the anti-cheat would prevent players from joining a server
[FIXED] 3 separate server crashes
Plus, we've made some tweaks:
[CHANGES] Default antialiasing settings are now set to FSR for graphics cards lacking DLSS Frame generation support.
[CHANGES] Improved antialiasing quality for FSR, focusing on boosting Performance.
Thanks for your feedback and thanks for helping us shape the future of Gray Zone Warfare. More fixes coming soon.
