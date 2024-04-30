Final Stretch Before 1.0

Stable builds have been updated! This is the first step during our final stretch towards 1.0 release. A lot of changes have been happened:

The reworked male template is now ready to use. Some clothing still needs to be worked as we're targeting all clothing templates to be able to be used with any body templates, but the number of clothing templates that can be used with male template has far bypassed previous version.

Inochi2D export now has simple physics output scale option.

Tongue and inner mouth now can be recolored.

A lot of clothing templates are now rigged for Inochi2D export.

Additional content for paid version is now restructured: Instead of categorization by theme (i.e. 'Summer Collection'), we are now categorizing these items by type (i.e. 'Shirts Collection, 'Polo Shirts Collection', 'Socks Collection').

Various new clothing templates have been added as part of additional content for paid version.

All around bugfixes and performance improvements.

During this final stretch period, there will be frequent small updates as we make various adjustments here and there, so make sure to follow our recommendation to install Mannequin via itch.io desktop app or Steam app!