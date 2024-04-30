- ☆3 switch button was placed in front of the cursor.
- Boss ranks were being reset when resuming from interrupted data.
- ハラキリ remained in the game.
- There was a possibility to catch something that could not be caught by ハラキリ.
- Other minor bugs.
フィッシュオアチキン update for 30 April 2024
BugFix
