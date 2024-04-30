 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

フィッシュオアチキン update for 30 April 2024

BugFix

Share · View all patches · Build 14223579 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • ☆3 switch button was placed in front of the cursor.
  • Boss ranks were being reset when resuming from interrupted data.
  • ハラキリ remained in the game.
  • There was a possibility to catch something that could not be caught by ハラキリ.
  • Other minor bugs.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2519371
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link