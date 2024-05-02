 Skip to content

Clash: Mutants Vs Pirates update for 2 May 2024

Clash Release!

2 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

"Clash" is now available on Steam!

**Dear all,

Finally, the MOBA developed by a small indie team is live on Steam.
We want to emphasize that we're not expecting to profit from this game, nor are we seeking to compete with other MOBAs. Our goal in releasing it is simply to showcase the tremendous effort that went into making it a functional game.
Even if it may not gain traction in the long run, we want you to relish every moment you spend playing because Clash offers a unique experience. It stands as proof to all indie studios that, with limited resources, it's possible to create a MOBA!

Now, let's see the DLCs milestones:**

If we hit +44CCU(previous record) we will release the Mutant DLC for free:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1515130/Clash_Mutants_Vs_Pirates__Mutant_Pack/

If we hit 100CCU we will release the Pirate DLC for free:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1517130/Clash_Mutants_Vs_Pirates__Pirate_Pack/

If we hit 200CCU we will release the Kinvader DLC for free:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1517131/Clash_Mutants_Vs_Pirates__Kinvader_Pack/

+We will host Vs devs games on our discord:

https://discord.com/invite/ErhtpD4

See you in battle and thanks for your support!
NewGen Team

