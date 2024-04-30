 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

QUIT TODAY update for 30 April 2024

Debug_1.03.01

Share · View all patches · Build 14223514 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix:

. Adjust the trigger program of the acheivement
. You can get the achievements you missed in the current archive by waiting outside the door for a period of time after passing the room

Changed files in this update

Depot 1858451
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link