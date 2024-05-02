 Skip to content

MAJOR Collectamon update for 2 May 2024

UPDATE 0.2

Hello again all lovely Collectamon players!

The time is finally here!
Once again it took a bit longer than expeced bit the update is finally done.

First of all this definitely is not required but I do recommend everyone to start with a new save.

What's new?

A Boss Battle!

Catch monsters in the appropriate to earn a boss summoning item and spawn the boss. Be sure to prepare well for it is a tough fight

A Mastery System

Catch a lot of the same monsters to gain stat bonusses!(After building the Stone of Mastery in your Sanctuary)

Higher upgrade levels!

All upgrades can now be upgraded even higher!

A whole lot of new Achievements

I added a whole lot of new achievements to collect and removed some that were unfairly RNG based and time-consuming as well

Sad news :(

Unfortunately the artist working with me won't be able to draw for some time so progress will be quite slow moving forward.

I do however plan to work on less art intenstive stuff such as:

_- Quality of life features

  • Controller Support
  • Localization
    _
QA credit

Thanks Zithis for helping me thoroughly test the earlier versions of update 0.2!

Again thanks for your patience everone and have fun exploring the update!

