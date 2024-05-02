Hello again all lovely Collectamon players!
The time is finally here!
Once again it took a bit longer than expeced bit the update is finally done.
First of all this definitely is not required but I do recommend everyone to start with a new save.
What's new?
A Boss Battle!
Catch monsters in the appropriate to earn a boss summoning item and spawn the boss. Be sure to prepare well for it is a tough fight
A Mastery System
Catch a lot of the same monsters to gain stat bonusses!(After building the Stone of Mastery in your Sanctuary)
Higher upgrade levels!
All upgrades can now be upgraded even higher!
A whole lot of new Achievements
I added a whole lot of new achievements to collect and removed some that were unfairly RNG based and time-consuming as well
Sad news :(
Unfortunately the artist working with me won't be able to draw for some time so progress will be quite slow moving forward.
I do however plan to work on less art intenstive stuff such as:
_- Quality of life features
- Controller Support
- Localization
_
QA credit
Thanks Zithis for helping me thoroughly test the earlier versions of update 0.2!
Again thanks for your patience everone and have fun exploring the update!
Changed files in this update