Nordic Ashes OST + some fixes

Hello!

We've been reading your comments these days, you've been amazing, thanks for supporting our game!

We will read all your comments no matter what, and we do appreciate it very much when you write constructive criticism or write feedback in a polite way. Thanks!

Nordic Ashes OST

We're delighted to introduce Nordic Ashes Soundtrack!

It features more than 50 minutes of music composed by Rubén Melià.

He worked really hard for a whole year, so we can experience 21 amazing tracks whenever we wish!

Check it out here:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2949900/Nordic_Ashes_Soundtrack/

Fixes and improvements

Kaos fixes

Kaos’ ascension bug is now fixed.

When ascending is possible, many ascending options will be displayed instead of just one.

Kaos’ character mechanic was not working properly, as card points and level points should be the same thing. Each time you level up and use a card, points will be reduced too.

Gnöki Badges

To make earning golden badges more affordable, you will also be granted a badge the first time you conquer a realm on Expert mode. Players who already meet this requirement will receive the badges automatically.

Achievements have been changed regarding this topic too.

You’ll see the amount of achievements has been lowered, but we are working on new achievements for the near future!

Translations

German translations updated.

Other minor fixes related to translations.

Other fixes

Super potion bug fixed

If you have any suggestions, issues or any kind of feedback, don't hesitate to contact us:

🔸 Discord.

🔸 Steam Community.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2068280/Nordic_Ashes_Survivors_of_Ragnarok/