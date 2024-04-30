First fixes just arrived!

Changelog 0.4.9b13

The first batch of fixes and adjustments is successfully behind us. All items in the changelog are based on reports you sent us through the in-game reporting system or directly on Discord, for which we are very thankful.



We've tried to cram as much as possible into this first update to address the issues that troubled you the most and had a significant impact on gameplay. We plan to continue this trend, regularly fixing and eliminating all the shortcomings we discovered together.

Cloud Saves and Cloud Gaming

Starting with this update, Vivat Slovakia supports cloud saving, so you can transfer your progress from one device to another.

Cloud Gaming through services like GeForce Now is technically implemented, and Vivat Slovakia will be added to the GeForce Now library in the coming days. This will allow you to play Vivat Slovakia on any PC(even a non gaming one), smart TV or even mobile remotely as long as you have a stable internet connection. We will inform you about the availability and details of using this service ASAP.

Missions

At the end of the missions "Ovce treba strihať," "Dostihy a stávky," "Aké požičaj, také vráť" and "Povolaný syn," it was possible to get stuck under certain circumstances in terms of story progression. All these problematic instances have been successfully resolved.

In the mission "Karavana ide ďalej," the objective "Change into a suit" will be automatically completed if the player already has a suit on.

NPCs

Suspicious citizens on the streets of the city were repeatedly reported, and security forces were dispatched to investigate. Weird dilettantes spinning in place, or stubbornly walking into various walls or fences, were all arrested. Unannounced gatherings were uncompromisingly dispersed. The investigation is ongoing, please promptly report any suspicious behavior to the nearest police station.

Map/City

Road workers toiled overtime and added dozens of new pedestrian crossings to all city districts to ensure the safety of citizens and traffic.

According to reports from the Weather Institute, the level of smog and air humidity in the Bratislava area is significantly increasing. As a result, instances of foggy weather are becoming more frequent.

The funeral service completed its annual maintenance at the Ondrejský cemetery, restoring all names and inscriptions on individual tombstones, making them clean and legible.

Public workers continue their job day and night throughout the city. Citizens can expect a reduced number of potholes, correction of irregularities in buildings, and removal of various obstacles and other terrain discrepancies.

Vehicles and Traffic

Slovak and foreign car manufacturers responded to mass recalls and fixed an engine defect on selected vehicles that caused a decrease in performance when driving uphill.

Based on further feedback regarding the quality of cars, controls over the production process have been tightened. The result is significantly more durable alloys used in the bodies of all common cars and their increased lifespan.

Rare instances of malfunctioning parking brakes have also been resolved.

Special exercises of police, fire, and medical units have been successfully completed. Citizens may notice a significant decrease in the presence of relevant vehicles on the roads.

All vehicle repair locations are now fully operational. The Voyages Into Vastly Amusing Territories Initiative apologizes once again for the complications and damage caused to property (and in some cases, health).

UI/UX

Missing roads in the Slavín area have been added to the city map.

Added the option to display texts about historical events after missions faster. These will now remain displayed until the player confirms that they want to continue.

Added a 3D icon for better visibility in all branches of Ivanové Káry.

The game now correctly notifies the player if interaction with Ivanové Káry stores and the Autodrome in Lunapark is not possible during missions.

The main menu now includes an option to "Restart Player," which serves to unstuck the player from various instances of their character or vehicle being stuck. It can be used during missions or outside of them and will return the player to the location of their last automatic save without losing any progress they made.

We've only captured the main points of our first update in the changelog, but behind the scenes, the entire city was being cleaned up and you will certainly notice many other minor issues that have been fixed, adjusted, or removed. Please keep sending reports, thank you, and have a lot of fun.

