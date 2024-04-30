Day 1 Patch (EA.01.03)

Minor changes and fixes for bugs that inevitably appeared on release day:
- New Feature: Card, Map, and difficulty selections are now saved.
- Change: Reworked Alfred's to do damage per 0.5s tick rather than every frame. Also tweaked damage values slightly.
- Balance: Lowered base and outpost health.
- Balance: Reduced damage of fast enemies.
- Balance: Sligtly reduced damage of Turbinellus and it's super variant.
- Balance: Tweaked Med and Hard wave enemy amounts to be more manageable.
- Balance: Increased card drop frequency slightly.
- Balance: Decreased card price scaling slightly.
- Fix: MapHIll: Changed terrain tiles to use the same sloped models as MapValley.
- Fix: MapHIll: Fixed the starting log and rock missing the overlay textures.
- Fix: Logger error when some mushrooms are damaged.
- Fix: Logger error when enemies try to path to a destroyed mushroom.
- Fix: Logger error when projectile mushrooms dealt AOE damage.
- Fix: Bug that allowed stacking multiple cards such as Mycorr on a single mushroom.
- FIx: Bug causing damaged outposts to spawn infinite robots.
- Fix: Bug preventing the penicillium from getting the OM bonus when no nearby mushrooms are damaged.
As always, please contact us with any further issues or feedback on our Discord.
- Chilton
(@technocat5000)
