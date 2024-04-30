 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fungal Fiefdom update for 30 April 2024

Day 1 Patch (EA.01.03)

Share · View all patches · Build 14223302 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Minor changes and fixes for bugs that inevitably appeared on release day:

  • New Feature: Card, Map, and difficulty selections are now saved.
  • Change: Reworked Alfred's to do damage per 0.5s tick rather than every frame. Also tweaked damage values slightly.
  • Balance: Lowered base and outpost health.
  • Balance: Reduced damage of fast enemies.
  • Balance: Sligtly reduced damage of Turbinellus and it's super variant.
  • Balance: Tweaked Med and Hard wave enemy amounts to be more manageable.
  • Balance: Increased card drop frequency slightly.
  • Balance: Decreased card price scaling slightly.
  • Fix: MapHIll: Changed terrain tiles to use the same sloped models as MapValley.
  • Fix: MapHIll: Fixed the starting log and rock missing the overlay textures.
  • Fix: Logger error when some mushrooms are damaged.
  • Fix: Logger error when enemies try to path to a destroyed mushroom.
  • Fix: Logger error when projectile mushrooms dealt AOE damage.
  • Fix: Bug that allowed stacking multiple cards such as Mycorr on a single mushroom.
  • FIx: Bug causing damaged outposts to spawn infinite robots.
  • Fix: Bug preventing the penicillium from getting the OM bonus when no nearby mushrooms are damaged.

As always, please contact us with any further issues or feedback on our Discord.

  • Chilton
    (@technocat5000)

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2890441
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link