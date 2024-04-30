Day 1 Patch (EA.01.03)

Share · View all patches · Build 14223302 · Last edited 30 April 2024 – 20:33:15 UTC by Wendy

Minor changes and fixes for bugs that inevitably appeared on release day:

New Feature: Card, Map, and difficulty selections are now saved.

Change: Reworked Alfred's to do damage per 0.5s tick rather than every frame. Also tweaked damage values slightly.

Balance: Lowered base and outpost health.

Balance: Reduced damage of fast enemies.

Balance: Sligtly reduced damage of Turbinellus and it's super variant.

Balance: Tweaked Med and Hard wave enemy amounts to be more manageable.

Balance: Increased card drop frequency slightly.

Balance: Decreased card price scaling slightly.

Fix: MapHIll: Changed terrain tiles to use the same sloped models as MapValley.

Fix: MapHIll: Fixed the starting log and rock missing the overlay textures.

Fix: Logger error when some mushrooms are damaged.

Fix: Logger error when enemies try to path to a destroyed mushroom.

Fix: Logger error when projectile mushrooms dealt AOE damage.

Fix: Bug that allowed stacking multiple cards such as Mycorr on a single mushroom.

FIx: Bug causing damaged outposts to spawn infinite robots.

Fix: Bug preventing the penicillium from getting the OM bonus when no nearby mushrooms are damaged.

As always, please contact us with any further issues or feedback on our Discord.