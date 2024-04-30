Patch Notes - April 30th, 2024

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Here are the Patch Notes for April 30th, 2024.

The following notes are for our upcoming, April 30th, 2024 patch. It is scheduled to begin rolling out on console and PC at roughly 8AM EDT.

Players will be able to purchase the Sissy Wildflower Outfit for $2.99 USD.

For players who have reached Level 99, we have our free Blackout Cosmetics releasing this day, as well. The Level 99 Blackout Cosmetic is an all black version of a characters base outfit with two exceptions, Virginia and Leatherface. Virginia will receive a Blackout Cosmetic in the future. Leatherface will not have an outfit; instead, he will have an all black chainsaw called Oil Slick. Players can expect future Leatherface cosmetics to be similar to that of Nicotero Leatherface. While the whole Family is the focus of our game, Leatherface is the figurehead and the face of the franchise. From the mask to the apron and every stitch between, his cosmetics should reflect that icon status, without altering the elements that make up the whole.

If you're already at level 99, the Blackout cosmetics will be automatically unlocked for you after the update. Thank you for spending so much time in Muerto County with us!

The patch will address the following issues:

PATCH NOTES

Tuned: ‘Fired Up’ Perk

We have tuned the ‘Fired Up’ perk accordingly

Level 1 - After running out of stamina, there’s a 25% less delay before stamina starts regenerating again

Level 2 - After running out of stamina, there’s a 50% less delay before stamina starts regenerating again

Level 3 - After running out of stamina, there’s a 75% less delay before stamina starts regenerating again

Tuned: ‘Scout’ Perk

We have tuned the ‘Scout’ perk accordingly

The perk ‘Scout’ now affects stamina regeneration rate as opposed to melee damage

Level 1 - Your movement speed is increased by 5%, but stamina regeneration rate is 20% slower

Level 2 - Your movement speed is increased by 10%, but stamina regeneration rate is 15% slower

Level 3 - Your movement speed is increased by 15%, but stamina regeneration rate is 10% slower

Tuned: ‘Extra Drip’ Perk

We have tuned the ‘Extra Drip’ perk accordingly

Level 1 - After using a health item, you will continue to receive 1 HP for 8 seconds

Level 2 - After using a health item, you will continue to receive 2 HP for 10 seconds

Level 3 - After using a health item, you will continue to receive 3 HP for 12 seconds

Tuned: ‘Empowered’ Perk

We have tuned the ‘Empowered’ perk accordingly

The perk ‘Empowered’ will no longer award health points after surviving a close encounter

Level 1 - After surviving a close encounter, you regain 50% of max stamina

Level 2 - After surviving a close encounter, you regain 70% of max stamina

Level 3 - After surviving a close encounter, you regain 90% of max stamina

Tuned: ‘Grappler’ Perk

We have tuned the ‘Grappler’ perk accordingly

Level 1 - Each button tap during a close encounter is worth more towards winning the struggle. Button taps are 10% more effective

Level 2 - Each button tap during a close encounter is worth more towards winning the struggle. Button taps are 20% more effective

Level 3 - Each button tap during a close encounter is worth more towards winning the struggle. Button taps are 30% more effective

Tuned: ‘Fast Hands’ Perk

We have tuned the ‘Fast Hands’ perk accordingly

Level 1 - If a Family member is within 10 meters, 25% more progress is awarded for each tap in the lockpicking minigame

Level 2 - If a Family member is within 10 meters, 50% more progress is awarded for each tap in the lockpicking minigame

Level 3 - If a Family member is within 10 meters, 75% more progress is awarded for each tap in the lockpicking minigame

Fixed: ‘Fast Hands’ Perk Functionality

We have fixed an issue where players with ‘Fast Hands’ equipped were being awarded additional progress during the lockpicking minigame, regardless of Family Member proximity

‘Fast Hands’ will now properly trigger only when a Family Member is within 10 meters

Fixed: ‘Rescue Medic’ Perk

We’ve fixed the issue where the perk ‘Rescue Medic’ would not proc when Virginia uses Boon with Level 3 “Powder Cloud heals Victims 3 points per second while inside cloud” equipped on her ability tree (this is her middle route).

‘Rescue Medic’ is described as, “healing others adds 50%/70%/100% more health to your target, while simultaneously healing you a random amount.”

Now, ‘Rescue Medic’ works in tandem with her Boon ability at Level 3

Fixed: ‘Medical Benefits’ Perk

Similar to the issue described above, we’ve fixed the problem where the perk ‘Medical Benefits’ would not trigger with Virginia’s Level 3 Boon

‘Medical Benefits’ is described as, “Healing a fellow Victim also heals yourself. The amount of health received will be 40%/60%/80% of total healing applied to your teammate.”

Fixed: ‘Rough Cut’ Perk

We have fixed an issue where Leatherface’s perk ‘Rough Cut’ was not activating properly all the time

The perk will now activate properly for all chainsaw attack types

Fixed: ‘Headstart’ Perk

We have fixed an issue where Danny’s perk ‘Headstart’ was incorrectly highlighting fuses and valves for all Victims.

Now when active, fuse and valve highlights will only be visible to the perk holder

Fixed: ‘Security Pins’ and Cook’s Locks

We have fixed the issue where the perk ‘Security Pins’ would not apply to Cook’s locks when another Family member would interact with it (unlocking/locking it)

‘Security Pins’ works as follows: added locks are 10%/30%/50% harder to unlock for Victims.

Fixed: Cook Padlock Visibility on Slaughterhouse

We have fixed an issue where a padlock placed on the Slaughterhouse metal door was not always visible to Cook when using his Family Focus Ability

Fixed: Bone Scraps and Nugget

We fixed a bug that would let a Victim keep their bone scrap when stabbing Nugget

Now, when stabbing Nugget, the bone scrap will be consumed

Fixed: Virginia’s Localization

We have fixed the issue where Virginia's tutorial, her description, perk names, and related content were not localized when switching to different languages

Now, localization for all languages will be present

To report any and all existing or persistent issues, please use the support site.

Thanks for your continued support and patience!