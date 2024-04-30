Update 2.03 Economy

Share · View all patches · Build 14223264 · Last edited 30 April 2024 – 20:33:15 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone. ːsteamhappyː

In this update you will find following changes

New or Adjusted

New coin type: Jackpot bag 250 coins



Drop rate from the treasure chest adjusted:

Coin 1 -> 65%

Coin pile 10 -> 20%

Chocolate Medal 25 -> 10%

Jackpot bag 250 -> 5%

Coin 1 -> Coin pile 10 -> Chocolate Medal 25 -> Jackpot bag 250 -> Adjusted passive window look

New Passive - More coins for every coin pick up



Each upgrade of this passive will increase the coin value by 1. So if you have a coin value of 2 and you pick up a coin worth 1, you will receive 1+2 coins.

The price of the first upgrade starts at 50 coins and doubles each time.

Time to beat the Time Trial 1 map was changed 270 -> 200 seconds

map was changed seconds Rewards for each map was adjusted

Bug fix

Player on some rare occasion did not respawn after death. Fixed