Lollipop Knight Rebaked update for 30 April 2024

Update 2.03 Economy

Share · View all patches · Build 14223264 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone. ːsteamhappyː

In this update you will find following changes

New or Adjusted

  • New coin type: Jackpot bag 250 coins
  • Drop rate from the treasure chest adjusted:
    Coin 1 -> 65%
    Coin pile 10 -> 20%
    Chocolate Medal 25 -> 10%
    Jackpot bag 250 -> 5%
  • Adjusted passive window look
  • New Passive - More coins for every coin pick up

    Each upgrade of this passive will increase the coin value by 1. So if you have a coin value of 2 and you pick up a coin worth 1, you will receive 1+2 coins.

The price of the first upgrade starts at 50 coins and doubles each time.

  • Time to beat the Time Trial 1 map was changed 270 -> 200 seconds
  • Rewards for each map was adjusted

Bug fix

Player on some rare occasion did not respawn after death. Fixed

Changed files in this update

Windows Lollipop Knight Content Depot 1908661
