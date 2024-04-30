Update 2.03 Economy

Hello everyone. ːsteamhappyː
In this update you will find following changes
New or Adjusted
- New coin type: Jackpot bag 250 coins
- Drop rate from the treasure chest adjusted:
Coin 1 -> 65%
Coin pile 10 -> 20%
Chocolate Medal 25 -> 10%
Jackpot bag 250 -> 5%
- Adjusted passive window look
- New Passive - More coins for every coin pick up
Each upgrade of this passive will increase the coin value by 1. So if you have a coin value of 2 and you pick up a coin worth 1, you will receive 1+2 coins.
The price of the first upgrade starts at 50 coins and doubles each time.
- Time to beat the Time Trial 1 map was changed 270 -> 200 seconds
- Rewards for each map was adjusted
Bug fix
Player on some rare occasion did not respawn after death. Fixed
