Ghost Update!

There are players with relatively low-level gaming skill, of course I'm not talking about you, you are a badass.
I mean, what if they still die a lot in Easy or Super Easy? Fear not! Now they can offer more help even after they've become ghosts!
- Enabled super sense for ghosts to help out your beloved teammates(or lure them to death, your call)
- Added a cooldown for Ability Sense
- Increased highlight time by Sense to 15 seconds
- Weirdos with no physical body like Darkener can be sensed as well
- Ghosts can now get more life essence sucking from live players
- Golden apple power up!
- Added helper messages after player has become a ghost
- Deleted keybinding for use quick slot item, now a simple left mouse click will do the trick
- Ghosts will no longer able to see poisoner's body gas anymore
Changed files in this update