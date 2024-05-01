 Skip to content

Floor44 update for 1 May 2024

Ghost Update!

Floor44 update for 1 May 2024

Ghost Update!

Build 14223243

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There are players with relatively low-level gaming skill, of course I'm not talking about you, you are a badass.
I mean, what if they still die a lot in Easy or Super Easy? Fear not! Now they can offer more help even after they've become ghosts!

  • Enabled super sense for ghosts to help out your beloved teammates(or lure them to death, your call)
  • Added a cooldown for Ability Sense
  • Increased highlight time by Sense to 15 seconds
  • Weirdos with no physical body like Darkener can be sensed as well
  • Ghosts can now get more life essence sucking from live players
  • Golden apple power up!
  • Added helper messages after player has become a ghost
  • Deleted keybinding for use quick slot item, now a simple left mouse click will do the trick
  • Ghosts will no longer able to see poisoner's body gas anymore

