Ghost Update!

There are players with relatively low-level gaming skill, of course I'm not talking about you, you are a badass.

I mean, what if they still die a lot in Easy or Super Easy? Fear not! Now they can offer more help even after they've become ghosts!

Enabled super sense for ghosts to help out your beloved teammates(or lure them to death, your call)

Added a cooldown for Ability Sense

Increased highlight time by Sense to 15 seconds

Weirdos with no physical body like Darkener can be sensed as well

Ghosts can now get more life essence sucking from live players

Golden apple power up!

Added helper messages after player has become a ghost

Deleted keybinding for use quick slot item, now a simple left mouse click will do the trick

Ghosts will no longer able to see poisoner's body gas anymore