Stoneguard Playtest update for 30 April 2024

Patch 0.0.2

Patch 0.0.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed essence amount displayed on text when spawning a survivor
  • Fixed the teturn to game button in the in-game menu
  • Fixed bug where you could continue chopping on a falling tree
  • Fixed issue with survivors not spawning
  • Improved lighting at dawn and dusk
  • Buffed wooden pickaxe (will now gather more stone per hit)
  • Improved survivors navigation
  • Added an effect when the player is being healed by the Lifestone
  • Fixed survivors not being able to find trees or stone

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2934421
