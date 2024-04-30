- Fixed essence amount displayed on text when spawning a survivor
- Fixed the teturn to game button in the in-game menu
- Fixed bug where you could continue chopping on a falling tree
- Fixed issue with survivors not spawning
- Improved lighting at dawn and dusk
- Buffed wooden pickaxe (will now gather more stone per hit)
- Improved survivors navigation
- Added an effect when the player is being healed by the Lifestone
- Fixed survivors not being able to find trees or stone
Stoneguard Playtest update for 30 April 2024
Patch 0.0.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2934421
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update