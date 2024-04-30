Princess & Conquest 2024/4 Update!

We're taking huge leaps towards a VERY intense Mouse Route!

It will consist of 10 new (sexy) events, each one starring one of the remaining sisters, while they do their best to run the Reign and to recall the events that happened the day their younger sister disappeared!

And that's not all! There are Shadow works going on somewhere underground...

And soon we'll know who's going to be the 20th Reign and final Princess!

Size: 902.8 MBs

Additions and changes:

ːswirliesː Cat X Human Princess NSFW scene added

ːswirliesː Lizz NSFW Animation #1 added

ːswirliesː Socket NSFW Animation #1 added to the Gallery

ːswirliesː Lola NSFW Animation #1 added to the Gallery

ːswirliesː Rabbit Clerks NSFW Animation #1 added

ːswirliesː Crusader Princess NSFW Animation #3

ːswirliesː Replaced the Hourly Sisters in the Throne Room and Mouse quarters with the actual sisters of Mouse Princess

ːswirliesː The Mouse Sisters will now take turns on the throne if Mouse Princess leaves, abandoning their duties for one day

ːswirliesː All 10 "Acting Princesses" in Mouse Clocktown have new unique dialogues for greeting/chat/farewell

ːswirliesː The ruling sister will also be shown in the Kingdom Status menu

ːswirliesː Mole Princess has appeared in the Kingdom Below! "Use" her to travel faster between the surface and the underground

ːswirliesː Added Faun Innkeeper in Harvest Town

ːswirliesː The Rabbit Clerks are now managing the Bunny Garderie

ːswirliesː Added post-sex bed talk for Amelie, Moss Princess, Crusader Princess, Crystal Princess, Scarecrow Princess, Mimic Princess, Chain Princess, Eldritch Princess, Wendigo Princess)

ːswirliesː Added 4 costumes for Eldritch Princess (swimsuit, Spookfest, Chillbite, Bloomgaze) to be found around the Kingdom

ːswirliesː New high-level enemy added in the Purplecap Forest: the Munch

ːswirliesː New weapon added! Munch Gloves

ːswirliesː New armor added! Kombucha Shirt

ːswirliesː Reworked drop mechanics

ːswirliesː Added new accessories: Elemental Tablets (Fire, Thunder, Ice, Water, Wind, Rock, Holy, Dark, Mech)

ːswirliesː Added new weapons: Null Weapons, ignoring enemy resistances and weaknesses (Sword, Axe, Spear, Mace)

ːswirliesː Added new weapon: Shishkebab

ːswirliesː Added new weapon: Ao Storm

ːswirliesː Added new weapon: Mole Claw

ːswirliesː Added new sprites for Bird Progeny and Robyn

Fixes:

ːswirliesː Fixed some issues with Plant Ruins map

ːswirliesː Fixed transfer to the broken bridge map when accessed diagonally

ːswirliesː Fixed infinite flight bug

ːswirliesː Fixed Plant Princess in Status screen not shown correctly when replaced with a Shade or an Heir

ːswirliesː Fixed minor typos in Cat Princess' adult scene

ːswirliesː Fixed Queen of Hearts and Abyss Explorer costumes for rabbits being inverted

ːswirliesː Fixed Prince Knight still being able to sneak into Mouse Clocktower from the lower floor

ːswirliesː Fixed Prince Knight still being able to sneak into Mouse Clocktower when Mouse Princess isn't on the throne anymore

ːswirliesː Fixed crashes while loading the game with Goblin affinity quest happening in the southern World Mpa

ːswirliesː Fixed Progeny changing race with Power Pearl not having their sprite updated in the Daycare Menu

ːswirliesː Fixed Guild and Undead Knight not showing the warning on their Skill Card about the locked Head slot

ːswirliesː Fixed no collisions on Knight after Lina events with Wyvern Princess

ːswirliesː Fixed custom Plant Princess not being able to get pregnant

ːswirliesː Resized Oni Progeny and other character sizes in the Daycare Menu

ːswirliesː Fixed some typos and bug issues in Dokuro and Wendigo Princess' scenes

ːswirliesː Fixed Iceberg Armor and Chillbite Crown not afflicting the player with Frostbite

ːswirliesː Fixed the "Optimize" command possibly assigning unremovable armor (Knight's helms, and Insurgent Banner)

ːswirliesː Fixed some Armor items never dropping regardless of Drop stat (Apprentice Hat, Fancy Pants, Cracked Shell, Queen's Pet Vest, Tricky Glasses, Night Cloak, Paper Shield, Fake Crown, Copper Piece, Titanium Armour)

ːswirliesː Fixed Moonlight Charm not working on actors from Harvest onward

ːswirliesː Fixed the "Add Princess-Plant Princess" Cheat not working

ːswirliesː Fixed Princess Affinity still being shown in the Kingdom Menu after the Princess has been replaced by an Heir

ːswirliesː Fixed passability issues with WEEDS in Rumble Jungle

ːswirliesː Fixed passability issues in the Slums

ːswirliesː Fixed wrong mermaid animation frame

ːswirliesː Fixed Death Not possibly causing the addition of a 5th party member during the intro sections

ːswirliesː Fixed crashes after some NPC sexy times

ːswirliesː Fixed Ghost Wail causing items to drop in unreachable spots

ːswirliesː Fixed low performances during Hippo Princess' scenes

ːswirliesː Fixed NPCs conjured by the Death Not causing possible issues or crashes when loading old save files

ːswirliesː Fixed game crashing when trying to remove TASBOT equipment from other actors