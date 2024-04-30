Princess & Conquest 2024/4 Update!

We're taking huge leaps towards a VERY intense Mouse Route!
It will consist of 10 new (sexy) events, each one starring one of the remaining sisters, while they do their best to run the Reign and to recall the events that happened the day their younger sister disappeared!
And that's not all! There are Shadow works going on somewhere underground...
And soon we'll know who's going to be the 20th Reign and final Princess!
Size: 902.8 MBs
Additions and changes:
ːswirliesː Cat X Human Princess NSFW scene added
ːswirliesː Lizz NSFW Animation #1 added
ːswirliesː Socket NSFW Animation #1 added to the Gallery
ːswirliesː Lola NSFW Animation #1 added to the Gallery
ːswirliesː Rabbit Clerks NSFW Animation #1 added
ːswirliesː Crusader Princess NSFW Animation #3
ːswirliesː Replaced the Hourly Sisters in the Throne Room and Mouse quarters with the actual sisters of Mouse Princess
ːswirliesː The Mouse Sisters will now take turns on the throne if Mouse Princess leaves, abandoning their duties for one day
ːswirliesː All 10 "Acting Princesses" in Mouse Clocktown have new unique dialogues for greeting/chat/farewell
ːswirliesː The ruling sister will also be shown in the Kingdom Status menu
ːswirliesː Mole Princess has appeared in the Kingdom Below! "Use" her to travel faster between the surface and the underground
ːswirliesː Added Faun Innkeeper in Harvest Town
ːswirliesː The Rabbit Clerks are now managing the Bunny Garderie
ːswirliesː Added post-sex bed talk for Amelie, Moss Princess, Crusader Princess, Crystal Princess, Scarecrow Princess, Mimic Princess, Chain Princess, Eldritch Princess, Wendigo Princess)
ːswirliesː Added 4 costumes for Eldritch Princess (swimsuit, Spookfest, Chillbite, Bloomgaze) to be found around the Kingdom
ːswirliesː New high-level enemy added in the Purplecap Forest: the Munch
ːswirliesː New weapon added! Munch Gloves
ːswirliesː New armor added! Kombucha Shirt
ːswirliesː Reworked drop mechanics
ːswirliesː Added new accessories: Elemental Tablets (Fire, Thunder, Ice, Water, Wind, Rock, Holy, Dark, Mech)
ːswirliesː Added new weapons: Null Weapons, ignoring enemy resistances and weaknesses (Sword, Axe, Spear, Mace)
ːswirliesː Added new weapon: Shishkebab
ːswirliesː Added new weapon: Ao Storm
ːswirliesː Added new weapon: Mole Claw
ːswirliesː Added new sprites for Bird Progeny and Robyn
Fixes:
ːswirliesː Fixed some issues with Plant Ruins map
ːswirliesː Fixed transfer to the broken bridge map when accessed diagonally
ːswirliesː Fixed infinite flight bug
ːswirliesː Fixed Plant Princess in Status screen not shown correctly when replaced with a Shade or an Heir
ːswirliesː Fixed minor typos in Cat Princess' adult scene
ːswirliesː Fixed Queen of Hearts and Abyss Explorer costumes for rabbits being inverted
ːswirliesː Fixed Prince Knight still being able to sneak into Mouse Clocktower from the lower floor
ːswirliesː Fixed Prince Knight still being able to sneak into Mouse Clocktower when Mouse Princess isn't on the throne anymore
ːswirliesː Fixed crashes while loading the game with Goblin affinity quest happening in the southern World Mpa
ːswirliesː Fixed Progeny changing race with Power Pearl not having their sprite updated in the Daycare Menu
ːswirliesː Fixed Guild and Undead Knight not showing the warning on their Skill Card about the locked Head slot
ːswirliesː Fixed no collisions on Knight after Lina events with Wyvern Princess
ːswirliesː Fixed custom Plant Princess not being able to get pregnant
ːswirliesː Resized Oni Progeny and other character sizes in the Daycare Menu
ːswirliesː Fixed some typos and bug issues in Dokuro and Wendigo Princess' scenes
ːswirliesː Fixed Iceberg Armor and Chillbite Crown not afflicting the player with Frostbite
ːswirliesː Fixed the "Optimize" command possibly assigning unremovable armor (Knight's helms, and Insurgent Banner)
ːswirliesː Fixed some Armor items never dropping regardless of Drop stat (Apprentice Hat, Fancy Pants, Cracked Shell, Queen's Pet Vest, Tricky Glasses, Night Cloak, Paper Shield, Fake Crown, Copper Piece, Titanium Armour)
ːswirliesː Fixed Moonlight Charm not working on actors from Harvest onward
ːswirliesː Fixed the "Add Princess-Plant Princess" Cheat not working
ːswirliesː Fixed Princess Affinity still being shown in the Kingdom Menu after the Princess has been replaced by an Heir
ːswirliesː Fixed passability issues with WEEDS in Rumble Jungle
ːswirliesː Fixed passability issues in the Slums
ːswirliesː Fixed wrong mermaid animation frame
ːswirliesː Fixed Death Not possibly causing the addition of a 5th party member during the intro sections
ːswirliesː Fixed crashes after some NPC sexy times
ːswirliesː Fixed Ghost Wail causing items to drop in unreachable spots
ːswirliesː Fixed low performances during Hippo Princess' scenes
ːswirliesː Fixed NPCs conjured by the Death Not causing possible issues or crashes when loading old save files
ːswirliesː Fixed game crashing when trying to remove TASBOT equipment from other actors
