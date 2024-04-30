 Skip to content

Turbo Play update for 30 April 2024

Added live Audio Streaming In/Out

Share · View all patches · Build 14223061 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added ability to stream any number of tracks to mobile/desktop browser.
Added ability to record audio from mobile/desktop browser.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2826821
