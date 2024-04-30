Hey Drifters,
Here's a small hotfix patch for 0.8.0, mainly fixing the architect mode (again!) and some issues with the water and botanist :)
Early Access 0.8.0f1
General
- Botany duties are now locked until Botanist is rescued. Once rescued, Botany duties are available for all drifters.
- Removed Architecting from duties window, as it had no actual purpose.
Fixes
- Fixed issue where Architect Mode broke on use.
- Fixed issue where water storages could not be deconstructed.
- Fixed issue where the drink counter would not count water stored in water storages.
- Fixed issue where Botanist was not needed to unlock farming related research.
- Fixed issue where Changelog scrollbar did not work with scroll-wheel.
- Fixed issue where Botany priority was not used for planting seeds.
Visuals
- Added resource visuals for: Seaweed Sheets, Stuffed Nibbler, Bird Chow, Nibbler Chow, Gobbler Chow and Flounder Chow.
Changed files in this update