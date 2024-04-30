 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Flotsam update for 30 April 2024

0.8.0f1

Share · View all patches · Build 14222964 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Drifters,

Here's a small hotfix patch for 0.8.0, mainly fixing the architect mode (again!) and some issues with the water and botanist :)

Early Access 0.8.0f1

General
  • Botany duties are now locked until Botanist is rescued. Once rescued, Botany duties are available for all drifters.
  • Removed Architecting from duties window, as it had no actual purpose.
Fixes
  • Fixed issue where Architect Mode broke on use.
  • Fixed issue where water storages could not be deconstructed.
  • Fixed issue where the drink counter would not count water stored in water storages.
  • Fixed issue where Botanist was not needed to unlock farming related research.
  • Fixed issue where Changelog scrollbar did not work with scroll-wheel.
  • Fixed issue where Botany priority was not used for planting seeds.
Visuals
  • Added resource visuals for: Seaweed Sheets, Stuffed Nibbler, Bird Chow, Nibbler Chow, Gobbler Chow and Flounder Chow.

Changed files in this update

Windows Flotsam Content Depot 821251
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link